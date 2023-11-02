Aarya, that was nominated for the Best Drama series at the International Emmy Awards after the premiere of its first season, it is now all set to return with its third new season on Disney+ Hotstar. The crime-thriller series starring Sushmita Sen in the titular role will see the actress in a fierce avatar. She would be seen doing all of the things that she used to once despise. From making new enemies to new allies, Sushmita would be seen as the ‘Sherni’ of Aarya Season 3. The show co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, is one of the most-anticipated series that is all set to hit the streaming giant. Aarya 3 Teaser: Sushmita Sen Returns As ‘Mafia Queen’ in New Season of Disney+ Hotstar Drama Series (Watch Video).

Talking about Aarya Season 3, Ram Madhvani stated, “Aarya has been an uplifting journey of its own. She was bruised and battered in the past, but what’s more dangerous than a tigress, is a hunted one. Moreover, this season will explore the themes of vengeance, sacrifice and betrayal; there are newer enemies and newer allies that only make this journey more interesting,” reports IANS. Ahead of the series’ premiere, here’s looking at some of the key details. Aarya 3: Sushmita Sen Opens Up About Her Role, Says ‘Strength Was Key Takeaway From the Moment I Read Script’.

Cast – Aarya Season 3 stars Sushmita Sen in the leading role. The series will also feature Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Ila Arun, Maya Sarao, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj among others in key roles.

Plot – The new season will see Aarya as a resilient woman who crosses boundaries to shield her family from the world of crime. She’s meaner and fearless and will do anything to safeguard her family.

Watch The Trailer Of Aarya Season 3 Below:

Streaming Date – The third season of Aarya will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3.

Review – The reviews for Aarya Season 3 are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of the series is out.

