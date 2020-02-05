Abhishek Bachchan Birthday: 5 Films of Junior AB That Proves He Loves To Experiment With His Roles!

Abhishek Bachchan (Photo Credits: File Image)

Abhishek Bachchan's birthday is here and we take this opportunity to thank the wonderful films that he has given us. The actor debuted in Refugee opposite Kareena Kapoor. After a period of experimenting with films, he found a definite foothold in the industry. He is not one of those conventional 'stars' of Bollywood whose fans keep fighting with each other on social media. The actor has his own true fan base who love to watch the films for the sake of watching a good, entertaining story. And gladly, he has some of the pretty ones in his kitty.

Being the son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan is not at all easy. However, dodging the criticism and comparison from time to time, he has proved to be independent of his art and acting skills. Here are some of the filmy experiments done by him that is rewatchable at any given point of time for a fan or a non-fan!

Bunty Aur Babli 2: The comedy film also is getting a sequel without AB in it. However, originals always have a special place. Abhishek's comic timing in this one makes it worth watching.

Yuva: Abhishek's character in this film is exactly like how the song in the film describes in two lines: 'Kabhi Neem Neem, Kabhi Shahad Shahad, Kabhi Naram Naram, Kabhi Sakht Sakht.' His rough and rocking performance is out of the box.

Raavan: In this Bollywood remake of a Tamil film, we see him in a grey character. His role as the modern-day 'Raavan' has more shades and shows you the antagonist in a new light. AB has totally nailed the aggressive part.

Guru: The film is loosely inspired by the biggest tycoon of India and his story from rags to riches. From his dialect to the physical transformation, Abhishek tremendously worked on himself to nail this role. This is one of his must-watched films.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: This star-studded Karan Johar film is one of the underrated ones. Although focused mostly on Shah Rukh Khan-Rani Mukerji's love story, AB steals his piece of cake with the wonderful performance. From being a light-hearted husband to being a matured and pained lover, he has subtly shows all the emotions perfectly.

Of course, there are more such films in the list but it would be a shame for any Bollywood lover to miss these flicks of the actor. He has some stunning projects lined up next. So, stay tuned with us for the details.