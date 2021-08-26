Actor Abhishek Bachchan recently got injured on the sets of his upcoming film in Chennai. Taking to Instagram, he revealed that he fractured his right hand."Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said.... Mard ko dard nahin hota! Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little. Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages," Abhishek wrote. Abhishek Bachchan Shares Picture With an Arm Sling, Confirms Undergoing Surgery After a ‘Freak’ Accident.

Alongside the update, he uploaded a picture, wherein he can be seen making the thumbs-up gesture through his plaster. Netizens flooded Abhishek's post with get-well-soon messages. Actor Bobby Deol commented, "Hope you get well soon." Abhishek's sister Shweta called him the "best patient ever." "Never looked better...mask and sling are a vibe," actor Sikander Kher quipped. Abhishek Bachchan and Meezaan Jafri To Work Together in the Remake of Tamil Film ‘Oh My Kadavule’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will be seen in 'Bob Biswas', which is based on the fictional character of the same name who became popular in the 2012 Vidya Balan's hit movie 'Kahaani'. He also has 'Dasvi' in his kitty.

