On August 8, 2020, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan who was getting treated at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital for COVID-19 got tested negative. The star took to his social media and informed one and all that he has finally said goodbye to the deadly bug. In his post, he also thanked the medical team for looking after him for 29 days. Even, father Amitabh Bachchan could not keep calm and posted the news on his Twitter. Not just Big B, but fans of Junior Bachchan also started pouring in positive messages for Abhishek. Many were also happy that AB will finally reunite with his family. Abhishek Bachchan Tests Negative For COVID-19! Actor Expresses Gratitude Towards Doctors and Nurses.

"A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this," an elated Abhishek wrote on the micro-blogging site. For the unaware, Amitabh, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged a few days ago from the hospital after beating coronavirus. Here, check out some fans reaction below: Abhishek Bachchan Listens To A Shah Rukh Khan Song In The Hospital While Fighting COVID-19.

Yass!

#AbhishekBachchan Good news! #AbhishekBachchan finally tested negative for #COVID19 . Congrats to whole Bachchan family for battling it with patience and self care. — Deepak (@Deepakji27) August 8, 2020

AB Beats C!

"AB beats C" Ur a true fighter💪💪 Yead... We are happy sir😍 Keep always well #AbhishekBachchan sir, Love you lot's.... ❤❤❤😘😘 @SrBachchan God bless you all sir.. Enjoy special moments with family. Love & more DAY 4540 https://t.co/EqSqlR825g — Sաɛta Pʀasad ɛғ™ (@SwetaLoveAB) August 8, 2020

Can Be True, Hehehe!

Oh Okay!

Welcome, Home!

Welcome home abhi sir #AbhishekBachchan@juniorbachchan We are happy😍 Keep always well!@SrBachchan God bless you all sir.. Enjoy special moments with family. Love & more ❤ pic.twitter.com/D3zO9hTqkz — Sաɛta Pʀasad ɛғ™ (@SwetaLoveAB) August 8, 2020

Good News!

Glad to hear the good news of #AbhishekBachchan to be tested negative in his latest test of Covid-19.... May almighty give him courage to forget black day of his life.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/j07bxbCvpo — 𝘝𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘬 𝘗𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘭 𝘖𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 (@vivekzpatel) August 8, 2020

It was on July 11, when Senior and Junior Bachchan were admitted to the Mumbai's hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus. However, Amitabh Bachchan tested negative sometime back and returned home on August 2, 2020. Well, now that even Abhishek is COVID free a returning home, it will be a sigh of relief for the Bachchan's for sure. Stay tuned!

