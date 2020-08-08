Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus infection along with Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. While all got tested negative for the same, Junior B was still getting treated for the infection in the Nanavati hospital. However, now to the delight of dear ones and fans, he has finally tested negative for COVID-19. He shared this wonderful news on social media. Big B too shared the good news via his tweet. Abhishek Bachchan Listens To A Shah Rukh Khan Song In The Hospital While Fighting COVID-19.

He wrote on Twitter, "A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!."

Abhishek Bachchan's Tweet:

A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. 💪🏽 thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. 🙏🏽 THANK YOU! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 8, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet:

T 3620 - Abhishek tests negative for CoviD .. discharged from Hospital .. on his way home .. GOD IS GREAT .. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 .. thank you Ef and well wishers for your PRAYERS .. pic.twitter.com/aHyBw0SPFH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 8, 2020

It is indeed a great news as the nation witnessed the Bachchan family beat the virus with positivity. The fans were elated to get the news and started posting well wishes for the actor. On the work front, he was recently seen in Amazon Prime series, Breathe Into The Shadows.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2020 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).