While Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya Bachchan got better and went home after testing positive for COVID-19, Abhishek Bachchan is still recovering at the hospital. It seems his discharge plans are still far off. So he is spending these days listening to motivating songs and one of them happens to be a Shah Rukh Khan track. The song Yunhi chala chal rahi from Swades is what helping Bachchan jr go on during these difficult times. Raksha Bandhan 2020: Hospitalised Abhishek Bachchan Wishes Sister Shweta With a Vintage Pic

It's day 28 of AB's stay at the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19. On day 26, he shared a whiteboard image which clearly mentions that there are no discharge plans in sight for the actor. He is trying to keep his morale going by listening to such motivating songs. A R Rahman deserves all the credit for that.

Abhishek Bachchan Insta story

Here's what his recovery looks like

Abhishek Bachchan has been using his time in the hospital to update his social media accounts with his progress. He posted a Raksha Bandhan picture, enjoying the beauty of nature, sharing a letter from Chelsea wishing him a speedy recovery, and much more. This too shall pass and like many patients who recovered from this condition, he will too!

