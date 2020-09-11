Director Abhishek Kapoor was the one who had launched Sushant Singh Rajput. He gave the talented actor the lead role in Kai Po Che! that was based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life. The actor – director duo later teamed up for the film Kedarnath in which newcomer Sara Ali Khan was paired opposite SSR. The ace filmmaker has shared a post on Instagram in which he has reminisced the good times that he spent with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the sets of Kedarnath. Abhishek Kapoor Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput Never Threw Tantrums Despite Facing Troubles While Shooting in the Cold for Kedarnath.

Abhishek Kapoor has shared various BTS moments from the sets of Kedarnath in which he can be seen having a great time with Sushant Singh Rajput. From working on the scenes to having some fun time otherwise, this video is indeed a heartfelt one. While sharing it Abhishek wrote, “Our last dance together kicked off 3 years ago on this day in #Kedarnath. I have vivid memories of our times together brother.. How i wish u knew how much u were loved by ur fans..how i wish that u were not made to believe otherwise by some vicious minds.. How i wish u could see how ur fans are fighting to bring u justice.. they have turned the world upside down for u and i can almost hear u say “jaane do sir, kaam bolega”. Abhishek and Wife Pragya Kapoor to Feed 3400 Families to Honour the Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Some Amazing Memories From The Sets Of Kedarnath

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek kapoor (@gattukapoor) on Sep 10, 2020 at 11:13pm PDT

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the finest talents of Bollywood. The actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. His tragic death case is currently being investigated by the CBI, ED and NCB.

