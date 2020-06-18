Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput's Kai Po Che and Kedarnath Director Abhishek and Wife Pragya Kapoor to Feed 3400 Families to Honour the Late Actor

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 11:28 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput with Abhishek Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput's debut film director, Abhishek Kapoor has decided to honour his actor friend in a very special way. He along with his wife Pragya Kapoor has pledged to feed 3400 families in the actor's name through the NGO, Ek Saath: The Earth Foundation that she runs. Abhishek was very fond of Sushant since he had launched him in Bollywood with 2013 release Kai Po Che and had later reunited with him for Kedarnath. Feeding the needy families is just his way of paying a tribute to his close friend. Kangana Ranaut Slams Mukesh Bhatt for Saying 'Sushant Singh Rajput was Heading Parveen Babi Way'.

Pragya in her earlier interaction with IANS has opened up about their tribute to the late actor by saying, "It’s our way of honouring him and his craft, everything he has done and achieved, to celebrate him and everything he stands for. As friends, it gives us something to hold on to.” The couple was also among the few industry friends who attended his funeral ceremony on June 15, 2020. Kangana Ranaut Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput Was the First Choice for Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

Check Out the Post

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We will miss you 💔 #sushantsinghrajput #ishaan #mansoor #kaipoche #kedarnath #abhishekkapoor #eksaathfoundation

A post shared by Pragya Kapoor 🌿 (@pragyakapoor_) on

Abhishek Kapoor had also taken to his Instagram account to share his reaction and offer his condolences. “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of my friend. We made two very special films together. He was a generous and fabulous actor, who worked very hard to breathe life into his characters. I pray for his family, whose loss is unmeasurable. He was a huge science buff and consumed by what lay beyond in the universe. I’m going to miss you brother. Stay interstellar,” he had said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

