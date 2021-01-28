Earlier on Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary this year, a new portrait of the Indian leader was unveiled by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Many people on the internet started doubting how the painting wasn't actually a portrait of Netaji but was a portrait of famous Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee who played the character in Gumnami. Many celebrities also had reacted to the same and slammed the governmental authorities for being so careless with the portrait of one of India's supreme leader. Prosenjit Chatterjee Reacts To Netizens Calling Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's Portrait At Rashtrapati Bhawan A Photo Of His Character From Gumnami.

A user got confused and tagged actor Adil Hussain accusing him of making a blunder by accusing the authority. Adil reacted to his tweet and asked him what blunder had he done. Seeing his reply, the user realised that it was some other person with the same name who had tweeted about the portrait and not the actor. He deleted his tweet and even went on to apologise to the actor for misidentifying the identity of the Twitter user. He wrote, "I think its a mistake on identity. Apologies, removing the wrongly tagged tweet. Thanks for understanding!" The person who actually had shared the tweet about the portrait is a political anthropologist from West Bengal.

Wonder what is blunder I did? — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) January 28, 2021

Prosenjit had also reacted to the claims and shared on Twitter that he is elated to know that audience feels his character looks similar to Netaji in the portrait. He thanks director Srijit Mukherjee and prosthetic expert Somnath for the marvellous job. He wrote, "Would like to congratulate Paresh Maity for the wonderful piece of art in remembrance of our National hero Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. As an actor, I’m elated that people thought, that the painting resembles my character in Gumnami, dir. by @srijitspeaketh and prosthetics by Somnath." Adil Hussain Wraps Foot Prints on Water Shoot in United Kingdom.

On the work front, Adil Hussain recently finished shooting for his forthcoming film, Foot Prints on Water, directed by debutante Nathalia Syam. The actor plays an illegal immigrant living in the United Kingdom in the film backed by Mohaan Nadaar and written by Neetha Syam. The film also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Lena Kumar and Antonio Aakeel in pivotal roles.

