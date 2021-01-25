On Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary this year, a portrait of the supreme leader was unveiled by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Since then Twitter has been abuzz with chatter about how it isn't a portrait of Netaji but famous Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee who played the character in Gumnami. The movie is on the mystery behind Netaji's death based on the Mukherjee Commission Hearing. Netizens were convinced that the portrait doesn't just resemble Chatterjee from the film but is that. The actor has now commented on this viral trend and his response may finally put this commotion to rest. Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee to Star in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Show ‘Stardust’

Prosenjit shared on Twitter that he is elated to know that audience feels his character looks similar to Netaji in the portrait. He thanks director Srijit Mukherjee and prosthetic expert Somnath for the marvelous job.

Would like to congratulate Paresh Maity for the wonderful piece of art in remembrance of our National hero Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. As an Actor,I’m elated that people thought,that the painting resembles my character in Gumnami,dir. by @srijitspeaketh and prosthetics by Somnath pic.twitter.com/HBkXvwFFSw — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) January 25, 2021

Check out a few reactions of the people on Twitter to know how it went viral.

First garlanded a wrong statue in the name of Birsa Munda and now unveiling a portrait of Prosenjit Chatterjee who played Netaji in movie titled "Gumnaami". We dont want you in Bengal. @BJP4Bengal #ShameOnBJP — A humanist (@Ahumanist1) January 25, 2021

The shame

On Netaji's birthday, the President himself laid a wreath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the picture of Bengali film hero Prosenjit Chatterjee instead of Netaji. I am ashamed as an Indian. @BJP4India #ShameOnBJP pic.twitter.com/ZKzGMHriW7 — Md Serajuddin Biswas (@MdSerajuddinBi3) January 25, 2021

A Prosenjit Chatterjee appreciation post

Prosenjit Chatterjee looks quite handsome. https://t.co/S8J9TZLJBM — Anirbaan انیربان 🇮🇳 (@hritiqofficial) January 25, 2021

And the jokes followed...

Waiting for @rashtrapatibhvn to unveil Portraits of Bhagat Singh, Rani Laxmibai, Samrat Ashoka and Sardar Patel pic.twitter.com/PaptUQ5BSM — Joy (@Joydas) January 25, 2021

History has been made...not really!

Prosenjit Chatterjee will go down in history as the only actor whose potrait was unveiled by the President of India. https://t.co/yBxL3UFZao — Kumar Aditya (@imkumaraditya) January 25, 2021

Well, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is a national treasure. So getting outraged is understandable. Hopefully, this will end the debate once and for all.

