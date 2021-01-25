On Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary this year, a portrait of the supreme leader was unveiled by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Since then Twitter has been abuzz with chatter about how it isn't a portrait of Netaji but famous Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee who played the character in Gumnami. The movie is on the mystery behind Netaji's death based on the Mukherjee Commission Hearing. Netizens were convinced that the portrait doesn't just resemble Chatterjee from the film but is that. The actor has now commented on this viral trend and his response may finally put this commotion to rest. Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee to Star in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Show ‘Stardust’

Prosenjit shared on Twitter that he is elated to know that audience feels his character looks similar to Netaji in the portrait. He thanks director Srijit Mukherjee and prosthetic expert Somnath for the marvelous job.

Well, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is a national treasure. So getting outraged is understandable. Hopefully, this will end the debate once and for all.

