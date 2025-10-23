Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 continues to touch hearts with not just its challenging questions but also the inspiring life stories of its contestants. The latest episode saw host Amitabh Bachchan visibly moved by the journey of Priyanka Kumari, a young civil services aspirant whose father works as a street food vendor. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As Contestant Priyanka Kumari Shares Her Inspiring Journey and Calls Her Street Food Vendor Father Her ‘Real-Life Hero’.

Priyanka Kumari Calls Her Father Her Real Hero

Priyanka introduced herself with humility and confidence, saying, “Mein ek student hu, Civil services ki preparation karti hu. Mein chahati hu ki kuch bhi ho apna kharcha khud utha saku. Papa ke upar burden na banu.” (I am a student preparing for the civil services. No matter what happens, I want to take care of my own expenses and not be a burden on my father). She also took a touching moment to express her gratitude toward her father, sharing, “Aaj mere saath joh aaye hai woh mere life ke real hero hai – mere papa.” (The person who has come with me today is my real-life hero – my father). Her words left the audience and Amitabh Bachchan emotional, as she spoke about her family’s struggles and her dream to make them proud.

Priyanka Kumari Quits at INR 25 Lakh Question

Priyanka played brilliantly and won INR 12.5 lakh. However, she decided to quit when faced with the INR 25 lakh question, as she wasn’t entirely sure of the answer. The question was: In which part of the Rashtrapati Bhavan did the swearing-in ceremony of India’s first government take place?

Options: A) Ashok Hall B) Durbar Hall C) Purdah Garden D) Central Lawn. Priyanka chose to quit, not wanting to take a risk. The correct answer was B) Durbar Hall. Though she couldn’t go further, Priyanka left the show with pride, gratitude, and admiration from both Amitabh Bachchan and the audience. Her inspiring story of determination and self-respect stood as a reminder that true success lies not only in winning money but also in having the courage to chase one’s dreams against all odds. ‘Got Nervous and My Attitude Came Out Wrong’: Did Viral ‘KBC17’ Kid Ishit Bhatt Apologise for His ‘Rude’ Behaviour on Amitabh Bachchan’s Quiz Show?

Watch 'KBC 17' Promo:

Watch 'KBC 17'

The heartfelt exchange between the contestant, her father, and Amitabh Bachchan left the audience teary-eyed. KBC 17 airs on Sony Entertainment Television, Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Viewers can also stream the quiz show on the Sony LIV app.

