Congress MP Shashi Tharoor decided to utilise his sick time to binge-watch Aryan Khan's debut directorial web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show starring Lakhsya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, and Raghav Juyal released on Netflix on September 19 and received a positive response from audiences.

However, despite the long paragraphs of praise for the series, his review of The Ba**ds of Bollywood* went viral after social media users claimed that the politician had used AI to write it. ‘Absolute OTT Gold!’: Shashi Tharoor Reviews Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, Shares a Message for Shah Rukh Khan (View Post).

Shashi Tharoor Calls ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ a ‘Masterpiece’

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday (October 26), saying that he decided to watch Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood after he found some free time due to his health issues. Calling it a "masterpiece", the Congress MP said that the show takes a while to grow on you, but you will get hooked to it.

Watch the Trailer of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’:

He wrote, "I’ve been battling a cold & cough and cancelled engagements for two days. My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time towards a @NetflixIndia

series, and it’s one of the best things I have ever treated myself to: absolute #OTT GOLD!" He praised the show by calling it a sharp satire and an audacious narrative that "Bollywood needed."

He added, "Just finished watching Aryan Khan's directorial debut, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, and I'm left grasping for words of praise. It takes time to grow on you, but then you’re irresistibly hooked! The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed. A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliche with razor-like wit — and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act & behind the scenes." He concluded his note by leaving a special message for Shah Rukh Khan, saying, "@iamsrk: from one father to another, let me say: you must be so proud!"

Shashi Tharoor Reviews ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ – View Post

I’ve been battling a cold & cough and cancelled engagements for two days. My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time towards a @NetflixIndia series, and it’s one of the best things I have ever treated myself to:… pic.twitter.com/xRUHv8ERTB — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 26, 2025

Netizens Claim Shashi Tharoor Used ChatGPT To Review Aryan Khan’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

Shashi Tharoor, who is known for his marvellous command over English, found himself at the centre of an online buzz. A section of users on X claimed that he used ChatGPT to review The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The frequent use of dashes and the structure of his post made many netizens wonder if Shashi had used AI to write his review.

A user joked, "Sir, do you ever use ChatGPT to paraphrase your sentences, or does OpenAI come to you when it needs to learn new words?" Another user wrote, "Them dashes in Tharoor's post. AI taking over the best of us." Rajat Bedi Reveals How Aryan Khan Chose Him for ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Inspired by His Role in ‘Koi Mil Gaya’; Says, ‘When You Ask Something From the Universe, It Fulfills It’.

Netizens React to Shashi Tharoor’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Review

Maine toh sapne mein bhi nhi socha tha Shashi Tharoor sir bhi AI written post karne lagenge 😭 — rupesh (@okrupesh) October 26, 2025

A User Wrote

em dashes in Tharoor's post 😭 AI taking over the best of us — Pranav (@Hotline7Bling) October 27, 2025

The Day Has Come!

The Nation Wants To Know!

Sir, do you ever use ChatGPT to paraphrase your sentences, or does OpenAI come to you when it needs to learn new words? — Aditya Sumesh (@aditya_sumesh) October 26, 2025

Many of Us Didn't

For the first time, i did not use dictionary for this post from Mr. Tharoor Ji — Shhaoh Kkaaahn (@m_shahkhan) October 27, 2025

Curious

Is this a ChatGPT response? Like who uses “——“ in normal chat? Curious — Manish Verma (@ManishBlunt) October 27, 2025

About ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiered on Netflix on September 19, 2025. The show is a satire of Bollywood, delving into the power dynamics in the Hindi film industry and the struggles of an outsider who aims to make it big. The show also features a star-studded special appearance from A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar.

