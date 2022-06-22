Bhagya Lakshmi actress Aishwarya Khare took inspiration from Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and decided to follow her regimen and started practicing yoga as well as meditation. Bhagya Lakshmi Completes 1,000 Episodes: Aishwarya Khare, Rohit Suchanti Talk About the Beautiful Journey of Their Zee TV Show.

Aishwarya mentioned: "I really look up to Alia Bhatt when it comes to fitness as well as maintaining the perfect work-life balance. The way she removes time to exercise on a regular basis while continuing to work and look gorgeous onscreen is really inspirational."

"I feel no one can be like her, but I do aspire to be as fit and look as glamorous as her onscreen." Brahmastra Trailer: Alia Bhatt Expresses Gratitude for All the Love.

"Hence, I have been taking inspiration from her and have even started practicing yoga and meditation over the past few weeks. I believe that yoga and meditation will really help me stay mentally and physically fit as well as help me give my best while I am at work," she adds.

The actress concludes with: "I must say that I have started feeling fresher and more energetic and have this glow every time I am shooting. I wish I can be as good as Alia someday, it would be an honour, but in the meantime, I wish everyone enjoys watching me on their TV screens every day."

