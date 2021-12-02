The lead actors of TV serial Bhagya Lakshmi - Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti - are on cloud nine as the show completed 1,000 episodes recently. They expressed their gratitude and shared their journey so far on it. Aishwarya, who is seen as the protagonist, says that she is grateful to all her fans for the love and support they have given to her. Erica Fernandes Is Enjoying ‘Beachy Mornings’ In Dubai! Actress’ Pictures From Her Exotic Travel Diaries Are A Must See.

"It feels so good to receive so much love from the viewers of Bhagya Lakshmi and all our fans. We all are very thankful to our audience for giving so much love and appreciation to the show in such a short time. It feels like it was yesterday when I met everybody and now, we all have turned out to be like a family." The daily show 'Bhagya Lakshmi' is a story of a girl named 'Lakshmi', who is selfless and always thinks about the needs of others before hers.

Rohit Suchanti adds how he feels on getting the support from the viewers. "I am overwhelmed with the kind of response 'Bhagya Lakshmi' has received. Our entire team has been working diligently and it feels great to achieve what we've longed for, love and lots of love. Completing 1,000 episodes is a great feeling and I hope this is the first of many feats we achieve in the years to come," he shares. Bhagya Lakshmi airs on Zee TV.

