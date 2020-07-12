The nation is shocked as superstar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor announced on Twitter that he has been admitted to the hospital and the results of the tests for rest of the family members are awaited. Soon, his son Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted about his positive diagnosis. The fans and well-wishers of the family held their breaths for diagnosis of Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive for COVID-19, Fans Pray for His Speedy Recovery (View Tweets).

To be noted, the Bachchans were tested with anitgen kits, that gave negative results for everyone else but Big B and Abhishek. Yes, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Jaya's antigen tests came negative. After this, Aaradhya, Jaya and Aishwarya underwent the swab test. The results of the same are awaited.

While sharing his diagnosis, Amitabh wrote, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested"

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan Tweeted:

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

As per the latest available data, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 820 thousand. Zoa Morani, Karim Morani, Purab Kohli, Kanika Kapoor are some popular names who have been tested positive for COVID-19.

