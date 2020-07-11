In what could be termed as next shocking news for Bollywood industry, veteran actor, Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19. The senior actor earlier took to his Twitter account to inform his fan about his condition while also revealing that his family members are awaiting their individual test results. The news of him getting admitted to a hospital spread like a wildfire, but the reason behind which wasn't known until he made the revelation himself. Amitabh Bacchan Tests COVID-19 Positive: Devendra Fadnavis, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Omar Abdullah and Other Politicians Wish Actor a Speedy Recovery.

Amitabh's die-hard fans and admirers are since then busy sending best wishes to their favourite star. Twitter is currently flooded with good and get well soon messages for the Baghban actor. Celebs like Dhanush, Parineeti Chopra, Kapil Sharma, Irfan Khan, Harbhajan Singh have already wished a speedy recovery to the superstar and his fans meanwhile are doing their bit by tweeting their prayers for him. Have a look at some of these tweets...

The news of Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for COVID-19 came in just while we were writing this copy. The actor's test results have come in positive and now the family's waiting for the results of the rest of their family members. Here's hoping everything's fine on that end. Stay tuned.

