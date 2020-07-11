In what could be termed as next shocking news for Bollywood industry, veteran actor, Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19. The senior actor earlier took to his Twitter account to inform his fan about his condition while also revealing that his family members are awaiting their individual test results. The news of him getting admitted to a hospital spread like a wildfire, but the reason behind which wasn't known until he made the revelation himself. Amitabh Bacchan Tests COVID-19 Positive: Devendra Fadnavis, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Omar Abdullah and Other Politicians Wish Actor a Speedy Recovery.

Amitabh's die-hard fans and admirers are since then busy sending best wishes to their favourite star. Twitter is currently flooded with good and get well soon messages for the Baghban actor. Celebs like Dhanush, Parineeti Chopra, Kapil Sharma, Irfan Khan, Harbhajan Singh have already wished a speedy recovery to the superstar and his fans meanwhile are doing their bit by tweeting their prayers for him. Have a look at some of these tweets...

Here's One Coming From a COVID patient

Sir Pl take care. Pray to God that, You and your family will get over it and be safe very soon. While Iam writing this tweet from a Covid Hospital in Bangalore, my family members results are still awaited. I and my family members will be highly obliged if you bless us🙏🙏 — Ravi (@ravihkg99) July 11, 2020

Get Well Soon Sir

Our prayers for your health n speedy recovery !! Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/LZQEb6Fm9A — Capt Sarvesh Gupta (@CaptainSarveshG) July 11, 2020

Some Good Wishes

Get well soon @SrBachchan ! You will beat this easily.. don’t forget to practice your pranayama routine along with medication that hospital would give you. Wishing you a speedy recovery. — Nishant- Stay Home Stay Safe (@simplynishant) July 11, 2020

God Will Always Protect Him

Amitabh bachchan found covid 19 positive.... this is sad news for all of us and his fans also.....may God protect him from this pandemic diesese.,... — SUNIL KUMAR25 (@kumar25_sunil) July 11, 2020

He's Our Inspiration

You are the inspiration to fight covid 19 for all of us ... You will surely come with an energy which will boost the fighting attitude of the peoples loves you !!! Get well soon big b !!! — Nilesh Gattani (@NileshGattani5) July 11, 2020

All the Prayers and Good Wishes for the Actor

Prayers and best wishes for a speedy recovery as @SrBachchan tests positive for #COVID Urging all citizens to #StaySafeStayHealthy Kindly exercise all recommended safety precautions and maintain social distancing.#AmitabhBachchanhttps://t.co/xKcySg9pAp — Prabhakar Kore (@KorePrabhakar) July 11, 2020

Here's Bringing in Optimism

Get well soon and share your story of covid positive to negative..we all are waiting for a inspirational story😊😊 — Sukanya pal (@madlyrockers) July 11, 2020

Here's Wishing Him Good Health

@SrBachchan sir wishing you good health and COVID-19 free🙏🏻 — Reena thakur (@Reenath79048451) July 11, 2020

Fans Won't Stop Praying for the Actor

@SrBachchan Get Well Soon Sir 💐 🙄 वैसे CoViD आपका कुछ नहीं बिगाड़ सकता, क्योंकि CoViD खुद कह रहा है 👉 Co (Come On) 🤘 Vi (Vijay) ✌️ D (Deenanath Chauhan) 💪 U will be OK soon 👍 और दुनिया जानती है कि आप KBC खुद खेलवाते हैं, तो आपका K (क्या) B (बिगाड़ेगा) C (कोरोना) 😅😉🙏 — Ravi Ranjan Sahay (@SahayRaviRanjan) July 11, 2020

The Good News Will Come Very Soon

Sir U hv been a great fighter all thru years. I hope that u will fight COVID also. We all r waiting for good news of complete recovery. 🙏 — UDAY S (@UDAYS75479557) July 11, 2020

The news of Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for COVID-19 came in just while we were writing this copy. The actor's test results have come in positive and now the family's waiting for the results of the rest of their family members. Here's hoping everything's fine on that end. Stay tuned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2020 11:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).