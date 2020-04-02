Ajay Devgn Birthday Special: 5 Biggest Hits Of The Actor That You Should Know About

Tanhaji and Golmaal Again Posters (Photo Credit: Twitter)

There's something about the superstar of the 90s. Despite the influx of hundreds of newcomers, star kids and outsiders, they have managed to be at the top by earning big bucks with their movies. Ajay Devgn surely is the quieter one of the lot who slowly and steadily created a niche for himself not just as a hero but a brilliant actor as well. In 2020, he is the only actor who has managed to earn over Rs 250 crore with just one release within a month. We are talking about Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior. On his birthday today, let us tell you about 10 of his biggest hits. Coronavirus Watchlist: 17 Baffling Puzzles Left by These Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Movies That You Can Crack While Rewatching!

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior

Box office: Rs 279.55 crore

Ajay Devgn's film released on January 10 and was still running when lockdown shuttered theatres. It had already run for one month. This is Ajay's biggest hit ever!

Golmaal Again

Box office: Rs 205.69 crore

A Rohit Shetty franchise, Golmaal has never gone wrong with the audience or box office. The fourth installment became even bigger by earning the franchise's first Rs 200 crore.

Total Dhamaal

Box Office: 154.33 crore

A typical Indra Kumar comedy, Total Dhamaal's outstanding income at the box office left many surprised. Bringing together of Kumar's many favourites from Ajay to Madhuri Dixit to Anil Kapoor definitely worked in its favour.

Singham Returns

Box office: Rs 140.62 crore

The sequel to Singham went bigger than the original and won a lot of laurels at the box office. Ajay Devgn as a cop has always been everyone's favourite.

Golmaal 3

Box Office: Rs 106.34 crore

Golmaal yet again gives him a winner in the form of Golmaal 3. Gopal is loved by one and all.