Coronavirus Watchlist: 17 Baffling Puzzles Left by These Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Movies That You Can Crack While Rewatching!

17 Baffling Puzzles in These Bollywood Movies That You Can Crack While Rewatching!

Still bored being in the lockdown and tired of watching movies? Are you ready to use your thinking caps for a change, while revisiting an old flick? We have been offering you many suggestions of movie watchlists, from popular franchises to underrated films to even hilariously bad movies. After all any piece of cinema that makes us entertained in these Coronavirus times. So we are offering some very interesting suggestions as to giving binge-watching movies some tadka. COVID-19 Lockdown Watch: 15 Unsolved Mysteries From Your Fave Movies of Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan That You Can Solve While in Quarantine.

Occasionally, you come across films that don't spell everything out to you, and let's you fill in the blanks. Like, what's in the suitcase of Marcellus Wallace in Pulp Fiction? Or did Cobb really return to his kids at the end of Inception? Or if Deckard is really a Replicant in Blade Runner? So on and so on.

Similarly, even in Bollywood, there are some films that leave certain plotlines ambiguous, either deliberately or unintentionally. So while we sit in the comfort of our homes, let's rewatch these 17 films and figure out ourselves what to fill in these gaps.

Q #1 - Who is Raju Chacha?

Ajay Devgn and Kajol in Raju Chacha

Film: Raju Chacha

We hear that the titular Raju chacha had left the house as a child and he was never heard of again. Throughout the film, we see two impostors, played by Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, masquerade as Raju Chacha. But till the end, we have no clue who the uncle of the orphaned kids is, and if he has been alive. And while you are at it, also let's ponder who the real 'Anthony' is in the film, Anthony Kaun Hai?

Q #2 - Why Did Shiuli Inquire About Dan?

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu in October

Film: October

While Shiuli (Banita Sandhu) and Dan (Varun Dhawan) are interns in the same hotel, they are hardly friends. So why was Shiuli inquiring about Dan before she accidentally fell off the terrace and went into coma? Like Dan, even the viewer is left intrigued as to what she wanted from him, but Shoojit Sircar leaves the one expectantly unanswered.

Q #3 - How Did Meethi Disappear?

Rahul Bose and Konkona Sen Sharma in 15 Park Avenue

Film: 15 Park Avenue

This Aparna Sen film had Konkona Sen Sharma play Meethi, a rape victim whose trauma turned her into a schizophreniac. She begins to create fantasies of having a happily married life with her fiance (Rahul Bose) who IRL married someone else. Towards the end, Meethi is brought to her home, where she 'sees' her happy family and goes to meet them. And then she disappears. Her real family tries to search for her around the house, but there is no trace of Meethi. Where did she go?

Q #4 - What Happened To The Mainland?

A Still from Go Goa Gone

Film: Go Goa Gone

After surviving the zombie pandemic on the island, our heroes reach the mainland, only to find it ravaged by fire and mayhem. Did the zombie apocalypse reach the mainland? If so, how, since the zombies can't really swim to the other part of the shore?

Q #5 - What Made Harry Leave India?

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka SHarma in Jab Harry Met Sejal

Film: Jab Harry Met Sejal

Throughout the film, we get the inkling that something is bothering Harry (Shah Rukh Khan) and it has to do with his homeland. But we are never shown as to what made him leave India and come to Amsterdam to work as a guide.

Q #6 - Where Did Sidharth Shukla's Character Disappear?

Varun Dhawan, ALia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Film: Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla plays Mr Perfect and the third angle in this Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan romcom. Near the climax, his character is shown to leave Kavya's house, so that he can bring his family. And then he completely disappears from the plot! Did he went straight to the Bigg Boss house?

Q #7 - Did Akash Really Take Simi's Eyes?

Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana in AndhaDhun

Film: AndhaDhun

In the end, Sophie (Radhika Apte) finds Akash (Ayushmann Khurrana) in Krakow and he appears to be blind. He claims that he backed out of the deal of taking Simi's (Tabu) eyes to gain his sight and that she died in an accident. Later, we find him shoving a can out of his way, as if he saw it. So is Akash really not blind now? If that's the case, did he go ahead with the morbid plan of stealing Simi's eyes? Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades, Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh and More - 20 Amazing Little Details About Your Fave Hindi Movies That Will Make You Watch Them Again!

Q #8 - Did The Stranger Hallucinate The Weird Happenings?

A Still from Ghost Stories

Film: Ghost Stories

In Dibakar Banerjee's segment in the Netflix horror anthology, a stranger comes to a village to find it is infested by flesh-eating zombies, vampires and werewolves. Towards the end, he falls in a pit, chased by these demons, only to be saved by some humans. He find out that it were these humans whom he earlier saw as monsters and that the village has been abandoned for a month. So did the events of the night were really his hallucination? Or a better one, who is this stranger? Ghost Stories: Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee’s Segments in Netflix’s Horror Anthology, Ranked From Worst to Best.

Q #9 - What is Mary Jane's Real Name?

Alia Bhatt in Udta Punjab

Film: Udta Punjab

Through Abhishek Chaubey's gritty drama on drug abuse in Punjab, Alia Bhatt's Bihari immigrant isn't referred by her name. Towards the end, she is asked by Shahid Kapoor's Tommy Singh about her name. She sees a foreigner on the beach, and then replies, 'Mary Jane'. Clearly, that isn't her name. So what is it?

Q #10 - Who is That Two-Headed Man?

A Still from Jagga Jasoos

Film: Jagga Jasoos

This Anurag Basu film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, was experimental in nature and that's what made it so much fun. In the epilogue, we see Jagga (Ranbir Kapoor) and his father get kidnapped by a mysterious man, whose reflection shows he is played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. And that he has two heads! Who is this man straight out of a Men In Black universe?

Q #11 - Who is Shraddha Kapoor's Character?

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in Stree

Film: Stree

There is a huge mystery shrouded around Shraddha Kapoor's unnamed character. At one point, the hero, played by Rajkummar Rao, and his friends even think that she is the titular supernatural entity. After the real Stree is defeated and a lock of her hair is cut, it is later seen that Shraddha's character has the lock of hair and she uses it to make herself disappear. So who is she really? Did she become the new Stree that's shown at the fag end of the film? Stree Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Horror Comedy Delivers Big Time on Laughs and Frights.

Q #12 - Why Did Jehangir Khan's Chair Creak?

Shah Rukh Khan in Dear Zindagi

Film: Dear Zindagi

When Shaira (Alia Bhatt) sits in a chair in her counsellor, Dr Jehangir Khan's (Shah Rukh Khan) office, it creaks. But when he sits, it doesn't. He tells her playfully that it's because she is confused about the matters of her heart, and he isn't'. In the climax, after she bids him farewell and leaves the office, Jehangir sits on the same chair and it creaks. So going by his own logic, has he developed feelings for her? Or is that it is time for Khan to buy a new chair?

Q #13 - Who is the 'Stupid Common Man'?

Naseeruddin Shah in A Wednesday

Film: A Wednesday

In his superb debut film, director Neeraj Pandey deliberately keeps details about his Stupid, Common Man (Naseeruddin Shah) ambiguous. By the end, we empathise with his anguish in killing the terrorists, but we don't really know how he planned and executed the whole operation on his own. Especially, thanks to the calls he gets from his wife, we have an inkling that he is nothing more than the friendly neighbour uncle we always meet and greet.

Q #14 - Did They Survive The Jump off the Cliff?

Still from Aankhon Dekh abd Befikre

Film (s): Aankhon Dekhi/Befikre

Both the films end with their protagonists (Aankhon Dekhi - Sanjay Mishra/Befikre - Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor) jump off a cliff in a surreal manner. So did they really make the jump? And if so, did they survive that jump?

Q #15 - Can Bauua Really Make Stars Move?

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in Zero

Film: Zero

Bauua Singh (Shah Rukh Khan) is shown to have this ability to move stars in the sky. And when he betrays Anushka Sharma's character in love, he seems to lose this ability only for it to return in full force in the pre-climax portion. So in a film about proper space exploration, did Bauua really have this power to move stars? Or did sleeping on the terrace of his house for years made him well-versed about falling stars and their patterns? Zero: From Game of Thrones to Ranbir Kapoor, 18 Things You Missed in Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma’s Movie That Will Make You Appreciate It More!

Q #16 - Did Khalid Have Feelings For Kabir?

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in War

Film: War

Come on, after watching 2019's biggest Bollywood hit, didn't you have a slight inkling that Khalid (Tiger Shroff) might be holding a massive crush for Kabir (Hrithik Roshan)?

Q #17 Where Did The Monster Come From?

Nisha Kothari and Nithiin in Agyaat

Film: Agyaat

Thanks to Ram Gopal Varma's cheapout way of ending the film, baiting for a sequel, we never know where the murderous, unseen entity came from!