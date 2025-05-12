Ever since cinemas reopened and resumed regular business following the COVID-19 pandemic, things haven't been quite the same. In Bollywood, several actors once considered safe bets at the box office - such as Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh - have been struggling to deliver hits. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan, who was going through a lull before the pandemic, made a remarkable comeback in a single year with two blockbusters (Pathaan and Jawan) and a hit (Dunki). Similarly, Sunny Deol, who had been floundering for years, returned to form with the blockbuster Gadar 2 and a reasonably decent outing in Jaat (though it is still not a theatrically profitable film thanks to its budget. Ajay Devgn Birthday: From ‘Tanhaji’ to ‘Drishyam 2’, 5 Highest Grossing Movies of ‘Raid 2’ Star and Where To Watch Them Online.

Ajay Devgn, however, presents a unique case study. Post-pandemic, he's had his share of hits and misses, but what's truly fascinating is the kind of films where he's seen success - or failure. His box office trajectory is a blend of intriguing patterns.

Excluding his cameo appearances (Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR), Ajay Devgn has had 11 theatrical releases since the pandemic. While his standalone films have largely underperformed, his sequels have done strong business. This might not seem too surprising, but when you consider the remakes - an area where most Bollywood films have floundered since 2021 - he stands out as the only male lead actor in Hindi cinema to find consistent success. ‘Raid 2’ Movie Review: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh Face Off in a Sequel That Lacks the Bite of the Original.

Here’s a look at his hits and flops since 2021, categorised by type:

Standalone Films

1. Runway 34 – INR 32.96 crore – Flop

Though claimed to be original, the film's plot drew inspiration from the Bengali film Cockpit and the Hollywood drama Sully. This was the first of two films on the list directed by Ajay Devgn himself.

2. Maidaan – INR 52.29 crore – Flop

3. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha – INR 8.59 crore – Flop

4. Naam – INR 0.45 crore – Flop

A long-delayed release, reportedly inspired in part by The Bourne Identity.

5. Azaad – INR 6.32 crore – Flop

Although not the main lead, Ajay Devgn had a significant role in the first half and was prominently featured in the film’s promotions.

Sequels

1. Drishyam 2 – INR 240.54 crore – Blockbuster

Not only a sequel but also a remake of the Malayalam film Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal.

2. Singham Again – INR 268.35 crore – Average

This is Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing Hindi film post-pandemic. However, due to its massive budget, it underperformed in terms of profitability.

3. Raid 2 – INR 112.42 crore – Hit

The film is showing strong traction and is expected to perform well until Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning releases on May 17.

Remakes

1. Thank God – INR 34.89 crore – Flop

A remake of the Spanish film Sorte Kugler.

2. Bholaa – INR 82.04 crore – Flop

A remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi.

3. Shaitaan – INR 149.49 crore – Superhit

A remake of the Gujarati film Vash.

Ajay Devgn may have more success on the horizon, with three of his upcoming films being sequels: Son of Sardaar 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Dhamaal 4. All eyes will also be on Ranger - hopefully not a remake - which is his only confirmed standalone film on the slate. It remains to be seen whether he can break the pattern and score a standalone hit.

