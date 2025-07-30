In an era where sequels and franchises dominate Bollywood’s box office - with Saiyaara being a welcome exception - comes another sequel: Son of Sardaar 2. Ajay Devgn reprises his role from the hit 2012 action-comedy Son of Sardaar, which itself was a remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu hit Maryada Ramanna. ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Song ‘Po Po’: Guru Randhawa Calls Working With Ajay Devgn ‘Exciting’ (Watch Video).

While the first instalment was directed by Ashwini Dhir, the sequel is helmed by Punjabi filmmaker Vijay Kumar Arora. Though Arora has worked as a cinematographer in Bollywood, Son of Sardaar 2 marks his first Hindi film as a director. Mrunal Thakur steps into the female lead role, replacing Sonakshi Sinha from the first film. The sequel’s storyline also distances itself significantly from its predecessor.

When it comes to sequels, Ajay Devgn boasts an impressive track record at the box office. Almost all of his sequels have performed well commercially, with the rare underperformer faltering largely due to an inflated budget rather than a lack of audience interest.

Ajay Devgn’s Past Sequel Performances (Excluding Crossover Films like Simmba and Sooryavanshi)

1. Golmaal Returns

Lifetime Collections (India): INR 51.12 crore

Box Office Verdict: Hit

2. Golmaal 3

Lifetime Collections (India): INR 106.34 crore

Box Office Verdict: Hit

3. Singham Returns

Lifetime Collections (India): INR 140.62 crore

Box Office Verdict: Super-Hit

4. Golmaal Again

Lifetime Collections (India): INR 205.69 crore

Box Office Verdict: Super-Hit

5. Total Dhamaal

Lifetime Collections (India): INR 154.23 crore

Box Office Verdict: Hit

6. Drishyam 2

Lifetime Collections (India): INR 268.35 crore

Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster

7. Singham Again

Lifetime Collections (India): INR 268.35 crore

Box Office Verdict: Average

8. Raid 2

Lifetime Collections (India): INR 178.08 crore

Box Office Verdict: Hit

The Road Ahead for 'Son of Sardaar 2'

Despite Ajay Devgn’s strong sequel record, Son of Sardaar 2 faces a tougher path. The film’s two trailers have received a middling response, and its songs haven’t struck a chord with audiences. Son of Sardaar 2 Trailer Out: Chaos Ensues for Ajay Devgn in Scotland when He Cons Gangster Ravi Kishan in This Comedy.

Watch The Trailer of 'Son of Sardaar 2':

Its release date was postponed from two weeks earlier to avoid clashing with the unstoppable Saiyaara wave. However, it now finds itself competing head-on with Dhadak 2 for screens, while Saiyaara and even Mahavatar Narsimha continue to perform well in theatres.

Ajay Devgn’s Sequel-Heavy Future

Interestingly, most of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming projects are sequels: Dhamaal 4, De De Pyaar De 2, the much-awaited Golmaal 5, and Shaitaan 2. The only announced film of the actor that is not a sequel is Ranger. Whether Son of Sardaar 2 continues his golden sequel streak or becomes a rare stumble remains to be seen.

