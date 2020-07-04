Ajay Devgn has geared himself up to bankroll a project that is based on the Galwan valley clash. 20 Indian soldiers were killed at this clash during a violent Indo-China dispute on June 15, 2020. The Indian citizens paid heartfelt tribute to the martyred soldiers. Now, a film is being made on this stand-off. As per a trade analyst, the superstar backed film will narrate the story of these soldiers. Twitterati has mixed reactions in store for this announcement. Confirmed! Ajay Devgn to Produce a Film on Galwan Valley Clash (Read Details).

It has been hardly a couple of weeks since the tragic dispute. The announcement of film already on it has got some of them upset. While some are happy with Devgn leading the project, others mentioned Akshay Kumar (known to do patriotic social dramas) in the same breath. Check out some of the reactions below.

On Waiting

Should have waited some time, that's all — 🤞 (@WorthlessMunda) July 4, 2020

On Film Scripts

Lol, do they really not have any other thing to make movies on? — Anand (@dnanaq) July 4, 2020

On Bollywood's Patriotism

Why? Capitalizing on every moment is not patriotism. Bollywood is getting worse everyday. — Pranav Reddy (@darkknight004) July 4, 2020

On Rehashes and Scripts

There are no original music these days and scripts are made from news channels. How lame is that — caljuonask 23 (@caljuonask23) July 4, 2020

On Timing

Not at this moment please. — Vinod DX9 (@VinodDX9) July 4, 2020

Some Akshay Kumar Memes Of Course

#AjayDevgn to make remake on Galwan clash Meanwhile Akshay kumar pic.twitter.com/0UW1JO6GKC — 🕉️𝒟 (@TheGoodnews_Doc) July 4, 2020

Here's Another

#AjayDevgn to make a film on the sacrifice of the bravehearts in Galwan valley clash. Akshay kumar : pic.twitter.com/zcPGGBJ4SO — HARSH 🇮🇳 (@Nationalist1110) July 4, 2020

One More

When you successfully announced a patriotic film before Akshay Kumar....#AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/kfJ4CK0dou — Vishal (@vishal_saini_vs) July 4, 2020

Nayak Twist

Ajay had even reacted to the heartwrenching incident by tweeting, "Salute every soldier who laid down his life protecting India’s border & honour. Jai Jawan, Jai Bharat Folded handsRIP Brave Hearts Folded handsFolded hands My thoughts are with your families during this hour. #GalwanValley #IndianArmy." Now that he has taken the film into his own hands, the cast of the film will be decided soon. What are your thoughts on the announcement of the film and who do you think would fit into the cast of the movie? Do let us know in the comments section below.

