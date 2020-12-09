Looks like the Bollywood film industry has now come under the scanner of the Indian Air Force, which has been pulling up B-Town for their inaccurate portrayal of the defense forces. After the issue that arose with Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the Indian Air Force has now turned its attention on the recently released AK vs AK trailer. AK Vs AK Trailer: Anil Kapoor Searching For Kidnapped Sonam Kapoor And Anurag Kashyap Mocking Him Looks Raw And Real (Watch Video).

The trailer that was released yesterday, sees Anil Kapoor sporting and Air Force uniform and delivering some choice cuss words to Anurag Kashyap. This has not gone down well with the IAF, who have now demanded that the scenes be taken down.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.@NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72#AkvsAk https://t.co/F6PoyFtbuB — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 9, 2020

AK vs AK sees Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor play themselves in this one of kind film, where after a spat, Anurag gets Anil's daughter Sonam Kapoor kidnapped and the superstar father is seen running around in the city to rescue her. The trailer which was launched on December 8, has received quite the curious response, especially after Anil and Anurag's twitter banter before the trailer release.

