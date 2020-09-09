Akshay Kumar turns 53! Yes, that's the number of his age at this given point of time. The Khiladi Kumar who has a long span of career in his bag, refuses to settle with mediocrity. The fit and fine actor has proved to be the icon for his fans from all the generations. So, to just drool over him for a few minutes and appreciate his enthusiasm for fitness, here we bring some amazing suited up pics of the actor. FAU-G after PUBG! Akshay Kumar Comes Up With His Own Game after Indian Government's Ban on Chinese App.
From comedy to social dramas, he has taken every genre equally seriously and has nailed every role and how. It is true that his mere presence is enough for his fans to admire him. Go through his snaps and you will know!
All's Well In Black
Welcome Vibes Anyone?
Stripes and Salt-N-Pepper Look
One From The Archives
Akki Imitating Iron Man
Suited Up In Bald Look
All Blue Look
On that note, he will be soon seen in a fresh episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar. Well, it is always an absolute delight to see the handsome superstar with his zeal mode on. But before all his projects, this post just as an appreciation for his existence!
