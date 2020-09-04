Post the Indian government's decision to ban PUBG along with 118 other Chinese apps, Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar has come up with his own gaming version called FAU-G. Yup, the similarity in their names must be intentional, why else would they name it that? This new game is aiming to focus on the same market that was earlier conquered by PUBG and the team is expecting a similar response in return. Will they be successful in cashing in on PUBG's recent ban? Only time will tell but FAU-G, unlike its Chinese version, has more to offer in terms of knowledge. Is JioG Coming Soon After PUBG Banned in India? Know Truth Behind Viral Trend About Reliance Launching New Mobile Game.

Besides proving entertainment to the gamers, FAU-G will also help them understand and learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. In addition, 20 per cent of the net revenue generated through this game will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer. It is a fund-raising initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India on behalf of members of the Indian paramilitary forces. So while the game pleases the gamer inside you, it will also help you support the Indian soldiers. PUBG Addict From Punjab Uses His Father's Savings Accounts to Make Rs 16 Lakh In-App Transactions.

Check Out Akshay's Tweet

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

PUBG ban was strongly criticised by its ardent fans and we came across many memes that were completely relatable. The game was immensely popular amongst the gamer community all over. And let's hope FAU-G which is also an attempt to promote Narendra Modi's aatmanirbhar campaign is able to mint in a similar success.

