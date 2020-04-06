Akshay Kumar Brings Together Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday And Others For A Motivational Song To Spread Hope During COVID-19 Outbreak

Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday (Photo credit: Twitter)

Celebrities are doing their bit in this fight against the pandemic called COVID-19. They have generously donated to PM Cares and Shah Rukh Khan has even given up his office building as a quarantine facility. But in these dark times, you need hope to stay sane and believe that this too shall pass. That's why Akshay Kumar and Jackky Bhagnani have come up with a song called Muskurayega India. This initiative will see Akshay bring together many actors like Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra and Ananya Panday in the track. #WarAgainstVirus: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Other Celebs Raise Awareness About Preventive Measures Against COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video)

All the actors will record their videos at home which will be used in the song. Speaking about it to Mid-Day, Akshay said, "At a time when our days are clouded with uncertainty, and life has come to a standstill, we want people to be certain of one thing — everything will be back to normal and all we need to do is put up a united stand against this pandemic. This song is one step towards doing that."

Earlier all the celebrities had shot a video narrating the preventive measures to fight COVID-19. That had the likes of Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar again apart from many more. It's important to stay positive in these dark times and we hope this motivational song helps everyone do that.