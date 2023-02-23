Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film Selfiee, is set to give up his Canadian passport and has applied to get his citizenship status changed. In the past, the superstar had stated that he would change his passport to that of India but owing to the delays induced by the Covid-19 pandemic, he wasn't able to do so. But, now it looks like the actor will soon get an Indian passport. Akshay Kumar Once Again Claims He Will Renounce His Canadian Passport After Constantly Being Scrutinised Over His Citizenship (Watch Video).

During an interview in the first episode of the new season of Seedhi Baat on news channel Aajtak, Akshay said, "India is everything to me. Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I'm fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything."Akshay Kumar's Canadian Passport Saga: 3 Times Kesari Actor Defended His Citizenship in the Past That Contradict His New Stance.

Akshay is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Selfiee. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film stars him with Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. It is slated to release on 24 February 2023.

Watch Video:

Akshay kumar speaking his heart out about his Canada matter in #SeedhiBaat .. He said nothing wrong many people go outside of india to work but it doesn't mean he is not patriot.... Anyway #AkshayKumar getting indian passport very soon baby... Cant wait for #Selfiee tomorrow 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/gARmDsVIc0 — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) February 23, 2023

Unravelling how the whole Canadian passport scenario came into being, the Bachchhan Paandey superstar said, "I thought that 'bhai, my films are not working and one has to work'. I went there for work. My friend was in Canada and he said, 'Come here'. I applied and I got in. I had just two films left for release and it is just luck that they both became superhits."

"My friend said, 'go back, start working again'. I got some more films and I kept getting more work. I forgot that I had the passport. I never thought that I should get this passport changed but now yes, I have applied to get my passport changed and once I get the renounced status from Canada." he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2023 11:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).