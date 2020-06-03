Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani Capture The Golden Sunset In Mumbai Post Nisarga Cyclone Wave! (View Pics)

Vick Kaushal enjoys sunset post Nisarga wave, Kiara Advani's post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai braced itself to face the severe cyclone named as 'Nisarga.' The cloudy, gloomy sky along with strong winds and heavy showers were a sign that the storm would hit the maximum city like never before. However, the cyclone toned down after visiting the coast of Alibaug, leaving Mumbaikars astonished. In fact, they got to witness a beautiful sunset instead! Just like the amused Twitterati, Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal too shared the pics of the same. Calm 'After' The Storm! Beautiful Sunset Graces Mumbai Right After Nisarga Cyclone, Netizens Share Pics and Videos.

The Sooryavanshi star shared an amazing picture of the golden sky. He wrote, "Sunsets are proof that no matter what happens, every day can end beautifully. #ReadItSomewhere." Earlier, his wife and actress Twinkle Khanna too had shared a short video of the rough sea from her residence. She had written, "A cup of tea, some drizzle and waiting for the cyclone to come and give us a wave. I just hope it’s not too friendly and decides to add a hug as well. Stay safe folks."

Akshay Kumar's Post:

Twinkle Khanna's Post:

A cup of tea, some drizzle and waiting for the cyclone to come and give us a wave. I just hope it’s not too friendly and decides to add a hug as well. Stay safe folks pic.twitter.com/B5l3xQKw4B — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 3, 2020

Meanwhile, hottie of B-town, Vicky Kaushal shared a pic of himself looking at the stunning skyline from above. Only if #NoFilter pictures could kill! Kiara too shared the snap of a beaming sun spreading its rays, and wrote, "The Rays Of Hope." Check out these posts below.

Vicky Kaushals Post:

View this post on Instagram 💛 #nofilter A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Jun 3, 2020 at 7:30am PDT

Kiara Advani's Post:

View this post on Instagram The Rays Of Hope🙏🏼 A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Jun 3, 2020 at 7:14am PDT

Indeed, it was a hopeful moment of good and positive vibes after months of darkness! As Mumbai ki junta celebrated this little joyful thing together on the internet, we hope to experience more such happiness now on!