Calm 'After' The Storm! Beautiful Sunset Graces Mumbai Right After Nisarga Cyclone, Netizens Share Pics and Videos

Mumbai sunset (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Citizens of Mumbai along with other few districts of Maharashtra and Gujarat were on high alert due to Cyclone Nisarga. The cyclonic storm and speedy winds made landfall at Alibaug in Raigad district this afternoon. The aftermath of this storm was seen in and around the region more than in Mumbai city. And right after the storm passed, the clouds cleared to give a glimpse of a beautiful sunset too! The change of cloudy weather to peek into a wonderful sunset has impressed Twitterati. They were quick to share the pictures of this beautiful sunset on social media. And it can be rightly called the calm after the storm. Cyclone Nisarga Videos: From Tin Rooftops Being Blown Away to Trees Uprooted, Gusty Winds Hit Raigad And Several Places in Maharashtra.

Parts of the city experienced heavy to moderate showers, along with trees falling in some places. Although there was no severe damage in the city premises, nature's course went back to normal. A beautiful sunset was seen in the city skies and who doesn't love watching a good sunset? But getting to see one right after cyclonic weather is amazing and netizens have taken to social media to share it with others. After some of them found respite in memes and jokes to express relief, others are marvelling at the beauty of nature.

Check Pics of the Sunset in Mumbai:

Such Pretty Views

Blessings

A Video of The Sunset

So Beautiful

Sigh of Relief

A friend sent me this view of the post-#Nisarga sky from his window... The heavens too, seem to be heaving a sigh of relief.. pic.twitter.com/5i7zdxfbaL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 3, 2020

Lovely

Aren't the pictures amazing? It just feels like a ray of hope and positivity after a calamitous situation. Some parts of the city may experience rainfall in the night. We advise all our readers to stay indoors and stay safe.