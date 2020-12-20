Actor Akshay Oberoi says it was a conscious choice to dabble in various genres as he thought versatility is something that he should focus on. Akshay has worked in a myriad of genres such as Comedy-drama, noir thriller, horror, crime action drama and black comedy in his acting journey. Was it a conscious choice to try various genres to not get boxed? Jaane Tu… Yaa Jaane Na Actor and Aamir Khan’s Nephew Imran Khan Has Quit Acting, Confirms His Friend Akshay Oberoi

"Yes it was. I realised that every actor has to give something If there is a Tiger Shroff he is into crazy actiona Varun Dhawan is dancing better than anyone else so every actor has to leave some mark.. I decided early on that I might look a certain way which might somebody typecast as a conventional romantic Hindi film hero a But wouldn't it be interesting if I gave people things that were unexpecteda" Akshay told IANS. High: Akshay Oberoi Opens Up About His Role of a Drug Addict in MX Player Show

He added: "I think that was the conscious decision that I would do a variety of things and prove that ayou give me anything I will do it'. I am not just a Bandra boy or an Urban Boy.. I can play a desi hardline character, menacing character, a romantic boy" The 35-year-old actor believes in versatility.

"I thought versatility is something that I should focus on and display because I have been working for so many years and have been able to hone a craft to know enough that I can pull off these roles and I went for them. Luckily they came also.. I am very grateful for that. Definitely it was a conscious thing to do."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2020 10:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).