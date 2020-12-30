Singer-composer Amaal Mallik says his new year resolution is to quit smoking. Amaal announced his resolution for 2021 on Wednesday along with the news that he is taking a temporary break from social media. He also expressed gratitude to frontline workers and offered condolences to people who lost family members and near ones to the ongoing Covid pandemic. Singer Amaal Mallik Speaks Up for Legal Rights of Musicians, Lyricists

"Getting off social media for a while. Goodbye to this year, & every other bad memory, experience or incident we all have been through.??? Condolences to the families that lost their dear ones. Respect to the front line workers.?? Love to the people that spread love, and more love to the ones that don't know how to.?? We survived this year & that itself is a #HappyNewYear," Amaal wrote on his verified Instagram account. Amaal Mallik Is Happy to Know That His New Song ‘Tu Mera Nahi’ Is Winning Hearts Everywhere

"And I love the idea of burning away all my worries, but there are better ways to do it.??? Make one positive change everyday this year, for YOURSELF. ???I quit smoke. #KickTheHabit #MakeOneChange #2021," he added. Amaal's announcement of social media detox comes just a couple of days after his brother Armaan Malik made a similar decision. "Going off social media for a bit. love you guys a lot, speak soon," Armaan had announced in a tweet earlier this week.

