Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Amitabh Bachchan Cancels Sunday Meet with Fans at Jalsa (Read Tweet)

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The greet and meet session with Amitabh Bachchan at his Jalsa residence in Juhu, Mumbai has been cancelled today. Every Sunday, fans of Big B get to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. The veteran actor makes an appearance at the Jalsa gate, for which his fans eagerly wait. But today it won’t happen and it is for the sake of everyone’s health. Due to the coronavirus scare in the country, Amitabh Bachchan has decided to cancel the Sunday tradition (today) and have requested his fans to not come at Jalsa. ‘Corona Pyaar Hai’, and Other Bizarre Movie Titles Picked By Production Houses to Cash in on Coronavirus Scare.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a tweet that read, “To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come ! Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe”. The superstar has penned down a few lines on the current scenario in his blog. He wrote, “Being held hostage by that great ball of CoVid19 .. coloured in some and in others in the whites of black .. it seeks attention , and mention both .. one would do but no , its the law of the corona .. bear it stare it declare it ensnare it .. but none whatsoever on how to repair it ..” Acharya: Shooting of Megastar Chiranjeevi's Film Gets Stalled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Tweet To All His Fans

T 3470 - To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come ! Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe Sunday का दर्शन Jalsa पे cancel है , कृपया कोई वहाँ जमा ना हों आज श्याम को । सुरक्षित रहें🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/USm4kZBEYo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2020

“Soap washed the hands .. soap washed the face .. swiped the keys clean .. advised the staff repeatedly to remain cleansed .. stopped the Western hand shake greeting .. kept a slight distance with all .. mobile included .. turn every page every platform and hear just one word .. CoroNa 19 ..,” Big B wrote in his blog. Numerous celebs have asked fans to stay away where there is huge crowd and also stay clean, hygiene, in order to remain safe and not get affected by the virus. Shootings of films have been stalled and the movies that were scheduled to be released in March have been postponed.