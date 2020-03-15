‘Corona Pyaar Hai’, and Other Bizarre Movie Titles Picked By Production Houses to Cash in on Coronavirus Scare

Movies Registered With Titles On Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Bollywood never misses a chance to make films on real life incidences or period dramas or true life stories. And when coronavirus outbreak happened across the globe, Bollywood movie fanatics predicted how Hindi cinema filmmakers will end up making a movie on this serious issue. In fact, there were several memes that hit the internet citing a variety of movie titles that filmmakers would come up with. And guess what, the first movie title on Coronavirus has been registered. And the title registered is Corona Pyaar Hai. Isn’t it shocking? Shahid Kapoor, Armed With A Mask And Hand Sanitiser, Returns To Mumbai After Jersey Shoot Hits Pause (See Pics).

The predictions made by netizens have turned out to be right. One of the established production house has already registered the movie title Corona Pyaar Hai, reports TOI. It not mere rumour, but one of the producers have confirmed about it. The title Corona Pyaar Hai has been registered by Eros International, stated a source from Indian Film and Television Producer Council. Producer Krishika Lulla told TOI, “Currently the scripting is going on. The subject (of the epidemic) is going to be set in a love story. Currently, we are fine tuning the script and are waiting for things to subside, as things have come to a standstill now. Once everything is normal, we will start the project in full swing.” Acharya: Shooting of Megastar Chiranjeevi's Film Gets Stalled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Check This Out

Corona Pyaar Hai is not the only title that has been registered. A source from Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association confirmed to TOI that Deadly Corona is the other title that another producer has registered. It wouldn’t come as a surprise to movie buffs if more bizarre titles crops up on this serious issue. We wonder how netizens and movie would react after seeing the titles registered by filmmakers and producers.