YouTuber and one of the biggest podcasters in the country, Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, recently stirred up massive controversy after his appearance at comedian Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent. The 31-year-old found himself embroiled in major controversy following an objectionable question he posed on the show. In a short clip from the episode, which is going viral, Ranveer could be seen asking a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever." Amid massive backlash, an old video of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan discussing vulgar comedy has resurfaced online. 'Would You Rather Watch Your Parents Have Sex?': Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina Face Backlash Over Vulgar Question on Show.

Aamir Khan on Abusive Humour

The panellists of the latest episode of India's Got Latent, including Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and Jaspreet Singh, are under scrutiny for their derogatory comments during the show. Amid massive online backlash and legal troubles, a 2015 interview clip of Aamir Khan condemning abusive humour has resurfaced online. Reacting to the infamous All India Bakchod (AIB) Roast of 2015, the Bollywood superstar said, "Mujhe ye funny nahi laga, 25 gaaliya deke aap sochte ho ki mai impress ho jaunga, to use lie meri umar nikal chuki hai. Mai 14 saal ka baccha nahi hu." (I am not a 14-year-old that if you utter 25 abuses, I would be impressed."

Aamir Khan’s Reaction to AIB Roast

He continued, "I am not impressed by bad language. If you want to make me laugh, do it without hurting someone's feelings or sentiments, only then will I enjoy the joke. Making comments about someone's colour or sexuality, mocking them, and expecting me to join in is not possible. I personally have a problem with what they've done; therefore, I have not seen the show."

About AIB Knockout

After the controversial AIB Knockout, which took place in Mumbai in December 2014, a case was registered against Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor for allegedly using obscene and abusive language during the comedy event. It was organised by the comedy collective All India Bakchod and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. The roast was also attended by Hiroo Johar, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Anurag Kashyap among others. AIB Roast Controversy: Will Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh Attend The Hearing in Bombay High Court on April 3?.

Following the massive backlash, Ranveer Allahbadia issued an apology, saying, "Comedy is not my forte. My comment was not appropriate. It wasn't even funny. I am just here to say sorry." Despite this, multiple cases have been filed against the YouTuber and the other involved.

