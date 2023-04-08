Talking about his plans for the special day, the composer said: "Birthdays are all about celebrating with your loved ones and doing what you love. For me, it's spending quality time with my family and friends, playing the sport I am passionate about - cricket. I am excited to host this match and have a fun and easy day." Lyricist Shellee, who has worked with Amit in Dev.D and Manmarziyaan will be participating in the match along with lyricist Puneet Sharma, singers like Arun Kamath, Yashita Sharma, Poorvi Koutish and Amit's studio technicians and his office staff. The match will be played at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Amit Trivedi Fanboys over Gurdas Maan ‘Sahab’ After Running into Singer on His Flight (View Pic).
On the work front, Amit's recent album from Mrs Chatterji Vs Norway also received a lot of love and appreciation in addition to the music of Jubilee which has prominent shades of the retro era of Hindi cinema.
