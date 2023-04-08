Music composer Amit Trivedi, who is known for his work in films like Lootera, Udaan, Dev D, Ishaqzaade, Bombay Velvet and the recently released webseries Jubilee, is celebrating his birthday. He will spend his special day by hosting a friendly cricket match. Amit is a huge cricket enthusiast, and recently composed the anthem for the Rajasthan Royals IPL team titled "Halla Bol". The anthem captures the team's spirit and their drive to win. His passion for the sport is reflected in his powerful voice and spectacular music. Amit Trivedi Celebrates Holi With Ajmer Fans, Calls It 'Perfect' To Enjoy Festive Vibe!

Talking about his plans for the special day, the composer said: "Birthdays are all about celebrating with your loved ones and doing what you love. For me, it's spending quality time with my family and friends, playing the sport I am passionate about - cricket. I am excited to host this match and have a fun and easy day." Lyricist Shellee, who has worked with Amit in Dev.D and Manmarziyaan will be participating in the match along with lyricist Puneet Sharma, singers like Arun Kamath, Yashita Sharma, Poorvi Koutish and Amit's studio technicians and his office staff. The match will be played at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Amit Trivedi Fanboys over Gurdas Maan ‘Sahab’ After Running into Singer on His Flight (View Pic).

On the work front, Amit's recent album from Mrs Chatterji Vs Norway also received a lot of love and appreciation in addition to the music of Jubilee which has prominent shades of the retro era of Hindi cinema.