Known for composing music for movies such as Aamir, Dev D, Wake Up Sid, Aiyyaa and recently for Qala, music composer Amit Trivedi talked about his live performance in Ajmer on Holi. Expressing his excitement about performing for his fans during the festive season, Amit said: "It's always wonderful to perform and celebrate Holi with the audiences and entertain them."

Sharing about his live shows, he said how much he is enjoying these trips. "I have started with Ranchi, Delhi, and Ajmer today and will end this Holi celebration in Calicut. I am really enjoying visiting different cities, meeting different kinds of audiences, getting to know their tastes, and enjoying this festive vibe," he added.

For any musician, live shows are an inspiration, as they help them stay connected with their audience and understand what they want. He added: "I am thrilled to perform here in Ajmer. The city has a different vibe, and I hope the audiences will shower their love on me as they have done in the past." Amit Trivedi's performance in Ajmer is just one of the many shows that he has lined up this month. He will also be performing in NIT Calicut later this week.