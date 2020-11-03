Diwali parties are a huge deal for Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ekta Kapoor and many TV celebrities invite people to their homes for an evening of food and card tricks. It's also a great time for us to check out some really fantastic Diwali couture. But this year, the moments of celebrations or rather reasons for it are really less. If we aren't already being ravaged by a global pandemic that rendered us homebound for months, there have also been demises in the industry of celebrities like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Basu Chatterjee and many more are not with us anymore. And that's why Bachchan and Ekta Kapoor have decided to not host any Diwali soirees this year in honour of Rishi Kapoor. Dulquer Salmaan ‘Starstruck’ After Meeting Shah Rukh Khan in Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali Party, Says ‘When King Khan is in the Room Nothing Else Matters’

Mumbai Mirror reports that both have decided not to make merry at a time when one of their precious people is no longer with them. Bachchan's daughter Shweta Nanda is married to Nikhil Nanda who is Rishi Kapoor's nephew while Ekta considers Kapoor as a family since her father Jeetendra was very close to Rishi Kapoor.

Well, we totally understand this feeling. Losing a near and dear one isn't easy. We still remember the tweet Bachchan had posted after learning about Kapoor's demise. The shock in his voice was palpable. He did remove the Tweet later but for a few minutes, we could feel that loss very well.

