Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on the evening of Saturday for reasons unknown. However, the superstar,took to Twitter to update his fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and hence was shifted to the hospital. Amitabh Bachchan Is Still Hitting the Gym at the Age of 77, Piku Star Reveals His Actual Weight.

In his tweet, Amitabh mentioned how his family and staff have also got their tests done and are awaiting their results. The 77-year-old actor also requested any and all persons who came in contact with him in the past 10 days to get themselves tested. In recent development, his son Abhishek too has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Check Out Amitabh's Tweet Below:

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

On the work front, Amitabh currently has Ayan Mukherji's Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, waiting to release. He was also all set to begin work on the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, but with the Government's diktat of not allowing actors above the age of 65 to begin shooting, his Sony TV show has been delayed. We pray for Big B's speedy recovery!

