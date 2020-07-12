The COVID-19 pandemic has now plagued the Bachchan household of Bollywood. Reports of Amitabh Bachchan being hospitalised at Nanavati were followed by the actor's tweet revealing that he had tested positive for Coronavirus. In his tweet, Big B not only informed everyone that he was now suffering from the pandemic and had been shifted to the hospital, but he also revealed that his entire family and staff too had been tested and their results are awaited. Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted To Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital (View Tweet).

And unfortunately, his son Abhishek Bachchan too tested positive for COVID-19. Abhishek too has been admitted to Nanavati and the actor took to Twitter to update his fans that despite testing positive, both he and Papa Bachchan have mild symptoms. Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19: Mahesh Babu, Sonam Kapoor, Vikas Gupta, Mammootty, Kapil Sharma Among Others Pray For Actor's Quick Recovery (View Tweets).

Check Out Abhishek's Tweets Below:

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

In another tweet of his, Abhishek mentioned that all the necessary authorities have been informed and updated of their situation.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The results of Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaraydha Bachchan are awaited until the time of filing this story. On the work front, Abhishek was until now revelling in the positive response that his digital debut Breathe Into The Shadows has been garnering. We wish for both Bachchan Senior and Junior Bachchan a speedy recovery.

