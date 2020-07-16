Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection. After he was recently tested positive, the fans went into a panic state and started pouring him with well-wishes. He was soon hospitalized and reportedly has been recovering well. Amid all this, the active social media user media that he is, has been consistent on Twitter. After a spiritual post, now he has posted another post on Twitter dedicated to negative people. Amitabh Bachchan Posts Spiritual Tweets While Getting Treated For COVID-19.

In his recent tweet, the Shahenshaah of Bollywood writes, "T 3595 (i) -They that express jealousy, they who ever dislike all others, who remain dissatisfied, angered, ever doubting .. those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain filled with sadness .. whenever possible save ourselves from such trend setters .."

In another tweet he wrote the same message in Sanskrit and Hindi that read as, "T 3595 -*ईर्ष्यी घृणी त्वसंतुष्ट: क्रोधनो नित्यशड्कितः।* *परभाग्योपजीवी च षडेते दुखभागिनः।।* सभी से ईर्ष्या, घृणा करने वाले, असंतोषी, क्रोधी, सदा संदेह करने वाले और पराये आसरे जीने वाले ये छः प्रकार के मनुष्य हमेशा दुखी रहते हैं। अतः यथा संभव इन प्रवृत्तियों से बचना चाहिए।" Read the tweet below.

On the other hand, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have also been tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Big B's wife and actress Jaya Bachchan tested negative for the same.

