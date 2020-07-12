Fact Check: Old Video of Amitabh Bachchan Lauding Doctors of Nanavati Hospital Is Spread on Social Media As Legend’s Latest Message on Being Diagnosed With COVID-19

On July 11 around late in the evening, the news of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan being infected with coronavirus broke online and shook the entire nation. Wishes for the Bachchans speedy recovery started pouring in by both fans, as well as celebrities. However, amid this, a video of Big B thanking doctors and other staff of the hospital made its way to the internet. In no time, the clip went viral claiming that it's a recent one straight from the Nanavati hospital where the megastar is been treated for the deadly bug. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan Test Positive For COVID-19, Jaya Bachchan Tests Negative.

The video sees Amitabh saying, “Namashkar, this is Amitabh Bachchan. I want to talk to all the doctors, nurses and the staff at Nanavati hospital, for the tremendous work you’re doing in these very trying circumstances.” Ahead in the clip, Big B also compares the doctors to the almighty for doing a thankless job. Fact Check: Rishi Kapoor Listening to a ‘Doctor’ Singing Deewana Track Is Spread on Social Media as Actor’s Last Video From the Hospital – Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Video!

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Viral Video Below:

Well, while we do understand the fans emotions here and anyone could get fooled with the fact that the above video is the latest one. However, it's completely untrue.

Here's The Fact Check:

We at LatestLY searched the web a little bit and found out that the video is old. It's an April 23 clip. The same video was uploaded by Amitji's fans on YouTube with the date when he was admitted to Nanavati hospital on July 11 due to coronavirus. In a nutshell, it's a false claim made by social media users.

Check Out The OG Video With The Old Date Below:

So lastly, while the video is indeed real, the claim made by the social media users isn't true and there is no such video of the actor that has been leaked from Nanavati hospital on July 11. Stay tuned!

Fact check

Claim : The viral video of Amitabh Bachchan is the latest one from Nanavati Hospital where he is getting treated for COVID-19 Conclusion : The viral video of Big B is old and is from April 23

