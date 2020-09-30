Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been serving as an inspiration to many! He not only beat the deadly coronavirus infection, but also is back on the sets making it a story of past already! The actor is currently shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 as host. As the new season has already started airing, the actor is shooting for long hours but with proper precautions. Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Is a Pledged Organ Donor, Shares a Smiling Pic Wearing a Green Ribbon.

In his recent Instagram post, he posted a selfie wearing a mask. He was heading to the KBC 12 sets, all charged up for 15 hours of work. Calling it a 'task' he also mentioned how he is all set to go to work wearing a Pangolin mask! His caption reads as, "चले हम भैया , काम पे , पहने Pangolin mask ,पंद्रह घंटे , काम है करना ,यही है अपना task !." Check out the post below.

Big B's Post:

On the filmy front, he will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer film Brahmastra. Apart from that, he will be seen in Sairat director Nagraj Manjule's flick, Jhund. Stay tuned for more updates.

