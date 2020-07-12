If coronavirus wasn't already spreading panic and havoc across the globe, it has now reached a new level in India given that one of India's biggest celebrities, Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for this novel virus. Unfortunately, not just him but his son Abhishek Bachchan has been confirmed as COVID-19 positive. While wishes and prayers have been pouring in for both the actors from their friends and fans, we too are hoping them to have a speedy recovery. Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of testing positive for coronavirus on Twitter on July 11. The actor was reported to be taken to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. Fresh health update on the actor's condition has now been released by the hospital and luckily there's nothing worrisome. Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted To Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital (View Tweet).

Speaking to ANI, the Public Relation Officer, for Nanavati Hospital confirmed that Big B has been moved to an isolation facility and that his condition is stable. Informing ANI, the hospital rep said, "Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital." This news certainly comes as a sigh of relief, especially that the actor is showing mild symptoms for the virus. After Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Confirms Testing Positive For COVID-19.

Check Out ANI's Tweet Here:

Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital: Public Relation Officer, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/2v8I5MMS6V — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

There hasn't been an update about Abhishek Bachchan's health as of now. We are also waiting to hear about the swab test results for coronavirus for the rest of the Bachchan family, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan whose antigen tests have come negative. We wish both Bachchans a speedy recovery!

