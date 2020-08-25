Amitabh Bachchan, who keeps fans on social media informed and entertained with his daily dose of messages and pictures, says there are times when there is nothing to write on Twitter. Amitabh took to the micro-blogging website and wrote in Hindi: "Kabhi Kabhi maan lena chahiye ki aaj Twitter par likhne ke liye kuch nahi hai (at times one need to understand there is nothing to write on Twitter)." Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Is Back To Work In The ‘Sea of Blue PPE’ (View Post)

The veteran actor, who has fully recovered from Covid, is now back at work. He has started shooting for the twelfth season of the popular quiz show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati". Amitabh Bachchan To Start Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Promo Shoots With ‘Maximum Safety Precautions’ After Recovering From COVID-19

Big B posted a picture of the crew dressed in blue PPE suits and masks om his first day at the set.

