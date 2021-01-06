Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday revealed that he recently made a quick trip to Ladakh. The 78-year-old superstar shared a picture from the trip on Twitter and shared that the valley was freezing at -33 degrees Celsius when he had gone there. Adnan Sami Shares Throwback Video of His Song ‘Kabhi Nahi’ Starring Amitabh Bachchan

In the picture, the 'Coolie' actor is seen packed in winter clothes including a white coloured jacket, monkey cap, hand gloves and eye gear to foil the snowstorm.

Amitabh Bachchan's Pic From Ladakh Trip

T 3774 - ... went to Ladakh and back .. minus 33 degrees .. even this could ot save me from the cold .. !! pic.twitter.com/I2BduanyYY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 5, 2021

