Amitabh Bachchan who has been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 has been keeping his fans updated about his condition through his posts. The veteran actor has also been sharing meaningful posts on life lessons as he seems to be introspecting much amid this isolation. The actor recently took to Twitter to share a video where he is seen reciting a poem written by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan Narrates His Take On Effects of COVID-19 On Mental Health.

The actor sharing the video took to Twitter and wrote how his father's poems have been keeping him company as he misses him more during this isolation phase in the hospital. In the video, we see the actor reading a book alongside a few lit candles. We have to say it is a delight to see the actor in a healthy condition and certainly hope he returns home soon.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Video Here:

T 3606 - बाबूजी की कविता के कुछ पल । वो इसी तरह गाया करते थे कवि सम्मेलनों में । अस्पताल के अकेले पन में उनकी बहुत याद आती है, और उन्हीं के शब्दों से अपनी सूनी रातों को आबाद करता हूँ । pic.twitter.com/KmSJoliQmz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 26, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan was diagnosed with coronavirus on July 14 and soon the actor was hospitalised at Nanavati in Mumbai. Along with Big B, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for coronavirus. While certain reports claimed that the actor had tested negative, Amitabh Bachchan clarified that the reports were 'fake' on his twitter. An update on Abhishek and Aishwarya's health is yet to be made.

