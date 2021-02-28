Amitabh Bachchan's blogs are quite religiously followed by his fans and sometimes, Big B shares some updates about his life that become worrisome for his followers. In the past, he has talked about how he feels tired sometimes, how he finds it hard to write sometimes and other such health updates about himself. The actor also contracted Covid recently and has been taking care of himself to keep the side of the virus away. But with his recent blog, Amitabh Bachchan has indicated that he is not keeping well after all. Amitabh Bachchan Tweets a ‘Folded Hands’ Emoji for Unknown Reasons and Gets Brutally Trolled for His Silence Over JNU Violence.

His latest blog talked about a surgery and while he did not say anything about it, his fans are quite worried to know if he is doing well or not. Amitabh had written in his blog, "Medical condition ...Surgery ... Can't write." He did not clarify what the surgery was about and if he had already undergone surgery or not. Social media has been abuzz with wishes for the megastar, praying for his speedy recovery.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Get Well Soon Sir!

Praying for the speedy recovery of Mahanayak Sri #AmitabhBachchan . In his blog he said he is going for a surgery.. pic.twitter.com/XLncQ7HMZW — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 27, 2021

Prayers From Fans

This is @SrBachchan blog. Says Surgery !!! Prayers to Mahadev for his Health 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pRCL6Q0vOC — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) February 27, 2021

We Pray For His Speedy Recovery

GET WELL SOON SIR @SrBachchan 🌹🌻🌹 PRAYERS FOR YOUR SPEEDY RECOVERY. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/i9AajeVT2z — Beejal Bhatt #SIRABEF (@BeejalBhatt) February 28, 2021

Get Well Soon Big B

Praying for quick recovery!🙏 Get well soonest! God bless you @SrBachchan sir Much love 💖 plz take care! pic.twitter.com/DUuE2bOQMX — Sաɛta Pʀasad ɛғ™ (@SwetaLoveAB) February 28, 2021

Wishes From Fans

Some Healing Love

Last year in July, Big B, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bachchan's 9-year-old granddaughter had contracted COVID-19. The family was treated in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital and while Amitabh Bachchan was discharged within two weeks, Abhishek Bachchan stayed in the hospital for a longer time. Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Throwback 'Application' Photo That Solved Why He Faced Rejection.

On the work front, the superstar was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film had a digital premiere last year in the wake of the coronavirus-induced shutdown. Amitabh Bachchan was recently shooting for MayDay, directed by and starring Ajay Devgan. He also has Nagraj Popatrao Manjule's sports-drama Jhund, which debuts in theatres on June 18. His other release for the year includes Chehre which will open theatrically on April 30 and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2021 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).