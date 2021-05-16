Veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has warned against the effects of cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai. The effects of the #CycloneTauktae have begun .. rains in Mumbai .. please be safe and protected .. prayers as ever," Bachchan tweeted early on Sunday. He also spoke about the cyclone in a blog post written early on Sunday. Amitabh Bachchan Gets the Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says ‘Doosra Bhi Ho Gaya’.

Taking to his blog, Big B wrote: "Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea intensifies along the Western Coasts of India .. from the South moving up .. the effects of its arrival have begun here in Mumbai with rain as I write .. the preparations for the monsoon rain sheds had just begun so the vulnerability of leaks , is there and the dealing with rain leakages about is a concern .. we try to make some make shift arrangements .. but they are weak and not entirely protective. Amitabh Bachchan Shares Details About His Charity Works, Says ‘Every Individual Effort Counts’.

Check Out Big B's Tweet Below:

T 3905 - The effects of the #CycloneTauktae have begun .. rains in Mumbai .. please be safe and protected .. prayers as ever 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 15, 2021

"The severity of the monsoons as you all know is massive and all buildings and locations become most vulnerable during those 3-4 months of its presence. The JVPD Scheme is a low lying area and flooding is most imminent .. so." Informing about how the cyclone has been named, the veteran actor further wrote: "The word 'tauktae' .. the naming of storms cyclones typhoons et all are taken up and suggested by the countries in the region and this name has been given by Myanmar, erstwhile Burma, which is the name of a vocal lizard."

