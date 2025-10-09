Actor Priyanshu Khatriya, aka Babu Ravi Singh Chhetri, most famous for his role in Amitabh Bachchan's 2022 sports drama Jhund, was allegedly murdered by his friend. According to PTI, the shocking incident took place on Wednesday (October 8) in Nagpur after a drunk altercation with his friend, Dhruv Lal Bahadur Sahu. Priyanshu was just 21 at the time of his demise. The police have arrested the accused. Who Was Rajvir Jawanda? Punjabi Singer-Actor Dies at 35 After Road Accident in Himachal Pradesh; Remembering His Top Songs, Family and Legacy.

Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jhund’ Co-Star Babu Singh Chhetri Killed by His Friend

According to the police, Priyanshu and his friend Dhruv often drank together. On Tuesday (October 6) night, the duo travelled together on the former's motorbike to an abandoned house in the Jaripatka area in Nagpur to drink. During the drinking session, an argument happened between the two, where Priyanshu threatened Dhruv and later fell asleep. Fearing harm, Dhruv tied Priyanshu with wires and attacked him with a sharp weapon. Locals found Priyanshu lying half-naked with serious injuries all over his body. Police rushed him to the Mayo hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Accused Arrested

Upon receiving the information about the incident in the morning, a team from the Jaripatka police station rushed to the spot. Following this, the Crime Detection Branch arrested Sahu within six hours. According to the police, the deceased has a history of minor criminal offences. He was arrested in 2022 for theft of jewellery and cash worth INR 5 lakh. He also had a financial dispute with Sahu. Both had clashed previously, but their friends intervened and sorted the matter out at that time. Priyanshu Kshatriya, Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund Co-Star, Arrested For Alleged Theft.

About ‘Jhund’

Jhund directed by Nagraj Manjule, starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The movie was based on the real-life story of Vijay Barse, who formed a football team consisting of players from Nagpur's slums and gave them a direction in life. Priyanshu played the role of Babu Chhetri in the film.

