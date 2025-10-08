The Punjabi music industry is mourning the loss of one of its most talented voices, Rajvir Jawanda, who passed away on October 8, 2025, at the age of 35. The singer-actor succumbed to severe injuries sustained in a tragic road accident in Himachal Pradesh almost 11 days after the incident. As a tribute to the singer, let's take a look at the life and legacy of Rajvir Jawanda. Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies at 35, 11 Days After Fighting for Life in Hospital Following Road Accident.

Rajvir Jawanda's Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajvir Jawanda (@rajvirjawandaofficial)

Who Was Rajvir Jawanda?

Born in Pona village, Jagraon, Ludhiana, in 1990, Rajvir Jawanda quickly rose to fame in the Punjabi music scene with his powerful voice and heartfelt lyrics. His songs such as "Tu Dis Penda", "Khush Reha Kar", "Sardari", "Surname", "Afreen", "Landlord", "Down to Earth", and "Kangani" became chartbusters, earning him millions of fans in India and abroad. Rajvir's music blended folk influences with modern beats, giving him a distinctive sound. Over the years, Rajvir’s tracks like "Zor", "Kali Jawande Di", "Rabb Karke" and "Mera Dil" became fan favourites on streaming platforms, amassing millions of views on YouTube and nearly 5,00,000 Spotify listeners by 2022.

Rajvir Jawanda’s Acting Career

Apart from music, Rajvir Jawanda made his mark in Punjabi cinema. He appeared in Gippy Grewal’s war drama Subedar Joginder Singh (2018), portraying a supporting role in the biopic of the Param Vir Chakra awardee. He later starred in Jind Jaan (2019) and Mindo Taseeldarni (2019), where his performances received positive reviews for their warmth and sincerity. However, his exact net worth is not known. Rajvir Jawanda Accident: 35-Year-Old Punjabi Actor-Singer Rajvir Jawanda Critical After Being Hit by Car While Travelling to Shimla on Bike.

Rajvir Jawanda’s Family and Personal Life

Rajvir Jawanda was married and a father of two children. His family, who maintained a private life away from the limelight, were by his side throughout his hospitalisation. Their names remain undisclosed at the family’s request.

Rajvir Jawanda Accident

According to reports, Rajvir Jawanda's accident took place on September 27, 2025, near Baddi. Rajvir was riding his prized BMW R1250 GS Adventure bike to Shimla. His motorcycle reportedly collided with stray cattle, causing a deadly crash that left him with critical head and spine injuries. Rajvir was first taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, Punjab, where he remained on life support. Despite doctors’ best efforts, Rajvir suffered a cardiac arrest and was declared dead at 10:55 a.m. A relative shared a heartbreaking detail, saying, “His wife had pleaded with him to skip the long ride that morning. He said it would be quick and safe. He loved the hills, that’s where he felt free.”

Rajvir Jawanda’s Last Instagram Post – Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajvir Jawanda (@rajvirjawandaofficial)

Fans Mourn Rajvir Jawanda’s Tragic Death

Rajvir’s last Instagram post, shared just a day before the fatal crash, showed him smiling proudly beside his BMW with the caption “Ride with pride.” That caption now carries a haunting poignancy for fans and well-wishers across the world. Following the news of his passing, fans and fellow artists flooded social media with heartfelt tributes. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had visited the hospital days before his death to check on his condition, while many in the Punjabi entertainment industry had been praying for his recovery. Rajvir’s legacy lives on through his music and films that continue to resonate deeply with fans. His songs celebrating pride, love and simplicity have left an indelible mark on Punjabi pop culture.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Times of India, Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2025 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).