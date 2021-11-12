There's a reason why even Amitabh Bachchan wanted to play the role of Gabbar Singh. He is pure evil with no redemption in sight or intended. He is just unapologetically bad and that gives any actor a lot of room to perform. But we are glad that Bachchan played Jai and Amjad Khan was cast as Gabbar Singh in Sholay. We doubt if he would have managed to build the same fear Khan had portrayed in his role (Read: Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag). But there is a Bachchan connection here after all. On his birth anniversary today, let us explain this connection to you. Amjad Khan’s Iconic Gabbar Character From Sholay Was Originally Offered to This Bollywood Actor

A few years back, Ramesh Sippy, who directed the cult classic, talked about casting Amjad Khan for the role. He told PTI, “I remember seeing a play of him (Khan), in which my sister was there, he was very impressive on stage. His face, built, personality, voice everything felt right. We told him to grow beard, got him in the costume, took pictures and he just felt right as a rough-and-tough guy." In the same interview, he informed that Khan read "Abhishapth Chambal", written by Tarun Kumar Bhaduri to prepare for his role. As it turns out, Tarun Kumar Bhaduri is the father of Jaya Bachchan. Amjad Khan Birth Anniversary: Five Movies Of The Actor You Should Watch And Not Just Sholay

It's amusing that both Amjad Khan and Jaya Bachchan were part of Sholay although belonged to the opposite sides.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2021 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).